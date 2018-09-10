Mastodon and Gojira pay tribute to manager Nick John who has died after cancer battle

Mastodon and Gojira have issued statements paying tribute to their manager Nick John, who has died from pancreatic cancer.

The news was posted on Mastodon’s social media accounts over the weekend, saying that John died in his sleep on Saturday morning.

The initial statement added: “In what can be a challenging industry, Nick was well known to be a kind and gentle soul and an overall amazing human who touched countless lives.”

The band later posted a picture of them with John where they also paid tribute to him.

Mastodon say: “Thank you for your guidance, your wisdom, your never-ending hard work and dedication to Mastodon – always pushing and reaching, turning over every stone to make sure we were always protected and always had every opportunity any of us could dream of.

“Thank you for making yourself available morning, noon and night to handle every crisis or situation that ever came up. Thank you for being so passionate and believing in us with such enthusiasm that we considered you part of the band.

“Thank you for your calm demeanour, your level head and your sharp sense of humour. Thank you for showing all of us how to work our phones and computers with incredible patience via NJ solutions.

“Thank you for your smile and your infectious laugh – but most of all, thank you for your unconditional love and friendship. We love you very much and are going to miss you more than we know. We love you Nick John. RIP.”

Gojira also paid tribute to John, who began managing the band in 2012.

They say: “We lost an exceptional human being this morning. Our manager and dear friend Nick John. We carry him in our hearts. Our thoughts go to Colleen John, his wife and to all who loved him.”

John is survived by his wife, mother and sister.