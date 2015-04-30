Trending

Leprous Rewind in latest track

By Prog  

Premiere: Norwegians reveal more music from The Congregation, out next month

Leprous have premiered their latest track Rewind with Prog.

It’s taken from fifth album The Congregation, set for release on May 25 via InsideOut.

The Norwegian band say: “Rewind is of the more dynamic songs on the album. It kind of shows everything that Leprous is about within seven minutes, while still having a powerful and focused foundation. Not to mention that it’s rather catchy.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Coal will be available in standard CD, mediabook CD, double-vinyl and digital versions. Leprous tour the UK in October:

Oct 13: London Garage

Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece

Tracklist

  1. The Price

  2. Third Law

  3. Rewind

  4. The Flood

  5. Triumphant

  6. Within My Fence

  7. Red

  8. Slave

  9. Moon

  10. Down

  11. Lower