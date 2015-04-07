Leprous issue promo for The Price

Leprous have released a video for the opening track on their upcoming album The Congregation.

The Norwegian prog metal outfit’s fifth album is issued on May 25 via InsideOutMusic and a promo clip for The Price is now available. The video is directed by David Solbjorg and Kjetil Kolbjornsrud of Twitchy Films, who have previously worked with the group.

The band say: “The Price was the obvious choice for us to make a video of. It’s straight to the point, technical, focused, catchy and shows a new side of Leprous.

“We’re very happy to be working with Twitchy Films, and they’ve done a impeccable job creating an atmospheric and artistic video clip.”

LEPROUS The Congregation tracklist