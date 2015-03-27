Trending

Leprous reveal Congregation cover, tracklist

Details added for Coal follow-up, out in May

Leprous have unveiled the cover art and track listing for fifth album The Congregation, set for launch on May 25 via InsideOut.

The follow-up to 2013’s Coal contains 11 tracks and it’ll be on sale in standard CD, mediabook CD, double-vinyl and digital versions.

Leprous say of artist Nihil’s sleeve work: “It represents the album’s dark theme very well, by showing deformation and disturbance.”

Confirming the release last month, vocalist Einar Solberg said: “This has without doubt been the most challenging album to write so far, if you count the amount of hours, blood, sweat and tears behind it.

“It makes me extra-proud to have delivered the master of what I consider the most daring, technical, fresh and mature album we’ve done.”

The band return to the UK in October:

Oct 13: London Garage

Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece

The Congregation tracklist

  1. The Price

  2. Third Law

  3. Rewind

  4. The Flood

  5. Triumphant

  6. Within My Fence

  7. Red

  8. Slave

  9. Moon

  10. Down

  11. Lower