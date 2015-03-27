Leprous reveal Congregation cover, tracklist

Leprous have unveiled the cover art and track listing for fifth album The Congregation, set for launch on May 25 via InsideOut.

The follow-up to 2013’s Coal contains 11 tracks and it’ll be on sale in standard CD, mediabook CD, double-vinyl and digital versions.

Leprous say of artist Nihil’s sleeve work: “It represents the album’s dark theme very well, by showing deformation and disturbance.”

Confirming the release last month, vocalist Einar Solberg said: “This has without doubt been the most challenging album to write so far, if you count the amount of hours, blood, sweat and tears behind it.

“It makes me extra-proud to have delivered the master of what I consider the most daring, technical, fresh and mature album we’ve done.”

The band return to the UK in October:

Oct 13: London Garage

Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece

The Congregation tracklist