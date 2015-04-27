Lemmy won’t miss next show say Motorhead

Motorhead have vowed that frontman Lemmy will be back in action as planned tomorrow night after being floored with a stomach bug.

The band were forced to call off their appearance in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the weekend, after the 69-year-old was taken to hospital.

Their set was covered by a jam band consisting of Motorhead men Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee and guests.

The band say in a statement: “Lemmy is already feeling much better and ready to continue the South America dates. Next stop Curitiba!

“Lemmy regrets this mishap very much and is looking forward to making it up to all the fans.”

Motorhead return to the UK to play this year’s Glastonbury festival on July 24-28. They’ll release their 22nd album this autumn. Earlier this month Lemmy told how helping a fan recover from a coma was an experience worth his “whole career.”