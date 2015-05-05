Clutch label launch is 'best move' they've made

Clutch guitarist Tim Sult says forming their own label was the best move the band ever made.

Weathermaker Music was launched in 2008 ahead of the release of Strange Cousins From The West the following year. And as they acquire rights to much of their back catalogue, Clutch are pleased to be in control of their own business affairs.

Sult tells Metal Titans: “We were on several different labels over the years, and we just decided we were completely sick and tired of dealing with record companies. And in 2008, we decided to just set out on our own and never looked back. And it’s probably the best thing we’ve ever done for our career.

”Earth Rocker came out on our own label; that was the second Clutch studio album that we’ve put out on our own label. And since that time we’ve been lucky enough to get back the rights to our three previous studio albums, and also an album called Jam Room as well.”

He continues: “So once we release our newest album, we’re gonna end up owning seven out of 11 of the Clutch studio albums that are in existence. Basically, starting our own label, we did it for our own survival, to cut everybody out except for ourselves, and it’s been the best decision we’ve probably ever made.”

Weathermaker Music has already put out reissues of Blast Tyrant, Robot Hive/Exodus and From Beale Street To Oblivion and there are similar plans afoot for Jam Room. Clutch are also working to acquire the rights to their first four albums.

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster said last month that the band’s upcoming 11th record will feature some funk and blues elements. It’s due out in September.