Lamb Of God, Clutch, COC to tour North America

Lamb Of God have announced a headline tour of North America with special guests Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity.

In addition, LOG will play eight separate festival dates in the coming months, starting at FortRock, Florida, on April 30.

Randy Blythe and co are currently on the road supporting VII: Sturm Und Drang with Anthrax, Deafheaven and Power Trip and will find out next week if they’ve won a Grammy for their track 512.

Earlier this week their gear was damaged when the 18-wheel truck carrying their equipment was flipped on its side on their way to a show in Texas. Nobody was hurt in the accident.

Clutch recently wrapped up North American tour with Corrosion Of Conformity, who have reunited with frontman Pepper Keenan for the live dates. They’re expected to return to the studio in the coming months.

Clutch’s last release was 2015’s Psychic Warfare.

May 03: New Orleans The Orpheum, LA

May 04: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 08: Reading Eagle Theatre, PA

May 09: Portland State Theatre, ME

May 10: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 16: Binghampton Magic City Music Hall, NY

May 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 19: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

May 23: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

May 24: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

May 28: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

May 29: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 31: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Jun 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 04: Calgary Stampede Centre, AB

Jun 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Jun 06: Saskatoon Prairieland Exhibition Park Hall A

Jun 07: Winnipeg Burton Cumings Theatre, MB

Apr 30: Fort Myers FortRock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Council Bluffs 89.7 The River’s Rockfest, IA

May 14: Somerset Amphitheater Northern Invasion

May 20: Schaghticoke Rock’ N Derby, NY

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 11: Manchester Bonnarro Music & Arts Festival, TN