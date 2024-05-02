Lego just dropped some big Star Wars Day discounts early – don’t wait for May the 4th to save on X-Wing Starfighters, Chewbacca models and more

Star Wars Lego is an absolute must for fans of the legendary sci-fi series – not only does it look fantastic when built, but there’s a reasonable chance it could be worth a few quid at some point in the future. And there’s no time like the present to start building your collection – Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day, May the 4th, with some special discounts and even some brand new sets to build. Lego Insiders members can get access right now, and it’s easy and totally free to get set up. You can check out all the deals over at the Lego site .

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars franchise, then you’ll roar like a Wookiee when you see what the toy-brick giant has in store for this special event. A whole bunch of discounts - up to £70 off some sets - plus a brace of new Star Wars Lego sets, including the incredible TIE Interceptor set , the Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator set and the BARC Speeder Escape set .

Lego is also giving away special gifts with its Star Wars sets, depending on how much you spend, so there’s all the more reason to grab one at this annual retail event.

Lego Star Wars deal: Up to £70 in the May the 4th sale

You don't need to be a Jedi Master to realise that Lego's website is the place to be between now and 4 May. The toy-brick giant is not only releasing some exciting new Star Wars sets, but it's also slashing the price of several existing sets. With exclusive gifts and points rewards also available, now is a great time to become a Lego member.

We all love a bit of Star Wars: nothing matches the thrill of watching the Millennium Falcon whoosh overhead, or hearing that familiar electric buzz as two sworn enemies lock lightsabers in a battle to the death. Coming a close second is the thrill of building a massive Star Wars Lego set, whether that’s replicating iconic spacecraft or scenery in stunning detail. We’re speaking from experience here…

If you’ve already built all the classic sets, you’ll be chuffed to bits with some of the all-new kits, which include a killer 1,931-piece TIE Interceptor set (£199.99) , the 718-piece Mos Espa Podrace Diorama set (£69.99) , the 640-piece Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator set (£59.99) and the 221-piece BARC Speeder Escape set (£24.99) , among others. Become a member of Lego and you’ll be able to buy all of these sets before they go on sale to the general public.

While those sets are all full price at the moment, Lego is offering discounts on some of its other products, including £70 off the Mos Eisley Cantina set (now reduced from £344.99 to £274.99), £40 off the X-Wing Starfighter set (now reduced from £209.99 to £169.99), £40 off the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set (now reduced from £209.99 to £169.99) and £30 off the Ghost and Phantom II set (now reduced from £149.99 to £119.99). Again, you’ll need to be a member to take advantage.

