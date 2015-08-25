Legendary Shack Shakers in Mud video

The Legendary Shack Shakers have released a video for their track Mud, taken from upcoming album The Southern Surreal.

It’s launched via Alternative Tentacles Recordings on September 11, and marks their first studio outing in five years.

Frontman Colonel JD Wilkes says: “Mud is an anthem for good ole Whiskey Dick – the train that once served as the drunkard’s shuttle to the ‘wet’ counties of Kentucky.

“Characters abound along the way, from a clown named Spoons to a Dixie Witch with a mud yurt in a ditch. I always wanted to sneak the word ‘yurt’ into a song.”

The Shakers return to the UK in November, to mark their 20th anniversary:

Nov 10: Brighton The Haunt Nov 11: Saddleworth White Hart at Lydgate Nov 12: Glasgow Broadcast Nov 13: Belfast Voodoo Nov 14: Dublin TBA Nov 16: Bristol Colston Hall Lantern Nov 17: Newcastle Cluny Nov 18: London Garage