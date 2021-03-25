Learn to shred with two weeks of Fender Play guitar lessons totally free

If you’ve been mulling over the idea of learning how to play a musical instrument but weren’t sure of the best way to get started, then this face-melting new offer from Fender Play could just be the spark you need to set you on your way. The guitar maestros at Fender are currently offering two weeks of guitar, bass and ukulele lessons for free if you sign up now.

That means you can dive in right now without putting a dime in the ol’ jukebox and you’ll be strumming and shredding in no time at all.

So why choose Fender Play? For starters, it teaches you to get to grips with your chosen instrument through video lessons which are delivered in easy to follow, bite-size segments via an app or desktop browser. That means you can learn at your own pace – with no pressure to get things right first time.

Bag yourself two weeks of Fender Play for free...

Fender Play is a brilliant way to learn guitar, bass or ukulele at your own pace thanks to its bite-size video tutorials and ace lessons on tracks from your favourite bands. Sign up right now and you'll get two weeks for free.View Deal



Fender Play also boasts a huge library of tracks by artists including Motorhead, Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Rush, Green Day, Led Zeppelin, Volbeat, ZZ Top, Judas Priest, Evanescence, Rage Against The Machine, Eric Clapton and dozens more. New tracks and lessons are added frequently, while Fender Play also keeps track of your progress as you play.

Following your free two-week trial, Fender Play will cost you just £/$9.99 per month, or £/$89.99 for a full year of guitar lessons. Visit the Fender Play website to register now and grab the app on Apple Music or Google Play.

Check out the video below to see how Fender Play brings everything together... and have fun!