Lay Siege stream debut album hopeisnowhere

Northampton sludgecore merchants Lay Siege are releasing their debut album on Monday 23rd March – but we’re streaming it right now.

Speaking about the record, guitarist Jamie Steadman urges you to “take 40 minutes of time out of your boring life to listen to our album.”

“The album is about our choices, feelings, ambitions and aspirations being controlled in the modern world by external sources who don’t have our best interests at heart,” he continues. “We’ve tried to capture the way that we all feel sometimes, bottle it up and then put it on this record. If you like it, please buy a copy because if we don’t sell enough then our record company won’t let us make any more. Thanks!”

And if you happen to be in London on 28th March, Lay Siege are supporting Evile at the Underworld.