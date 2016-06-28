Laurence Jones launches Got No Place To Go video

Laurence Jones has released a video for his track Got No Place To Go.
It’s taken from his third studio album Take Me High, which will be launched on July 22 via Ruf Records.
The follow-up to 2014’s Temptation was produced by Mike Vernon. Jones says: “I’m very proud of this album and all the hard work that’s gone into it. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”
He’s on the road across Europe from July to December, including a run of UK shows in November. Take Me High is available for pre-order now.
Laurence Jones: Take Me High tracklist
- Got No Place To Go
- Something’s Changed
- Live It Up
- Addicted To Your Love
- I Will
- Thinking About Tomorrow
- Take Me High
- Down & Blue
- The Price I Pay
- Higher Ground
Laurence Jones UK tour
Nov 10: Brighton Komedia
Nov 11: Bridport Arts Centre
Nov 12: Ilfracombe Blues Festival
Nov 13: Bristol Tunnels
Nov 15: London 100 Club
Nov 16: Darwen Library Theatre
Nov 17: Edinburgh Caves
Nov 18: Glasgow Nice’n’Sleazy
Nov 19: Herefore Blues Festival
Nov 20: Poole Mr Kyps
Nov 23: Basingstoke Stage One
Nov 24: Evesham Iron Road
Nov 25: Manchester Band On The Wall
Nov 26: Southport Pontins