Laurence Jones launches Got No Place To Go video

Laurence Jones has released a video for his track Got No Place To Go.

It’s taken from his third studio album Take Me High, which will be launched on July 22 via Ruf Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Temptation was produced by Mike Vernon. Jones says: “I’m very proud of this album and all the hard work that’s gone into it. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

He’s on the road across Europe from July to December, including a run of UK shows in November. Take Me High is available for pre-order now.

Laurence Jones: Take Me High tracklist

Got No Place To Go

Something’s Changed

Live It Up

Addicted To Your Love

I Will

Thinking About Tomorrow

Take Me High

Down & Blue

The Price I Pay

Higher Ground

Laurence Jones UK tour

Nov 10: Brighton Komedia

Nov 11: Bridport Arts Centre

Nov 12: Ilfracombe Blues Festival

Nov 13: Bristol Tunnels

Nov 15: London 100 Club

Nov 16: Darwen Library Theatre

Nov 17: Edinburgh Caves

Nov 18: Glasgow Nice’n’Sleazy

Nov 19: Herefore Blues Festival

Nov 20: Poole Mr Kyps

Nov 23: Basingstoke Stage One

Nov 24: Evesham Iron Road

Nov 25: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 26: Southport Pontins