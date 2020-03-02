Latest Led Zeppelin history video explains why the band became The Nobs in 1970

Led Zeppelin have released the latest chapter in their ongoing video history series.

Episode nine takes us back 50 years to 1970 – the year that saw the band’s first two albums Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin II achieve platinum sales status in the US.

It was the year that also saw Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham tour across the UK and Europe after their exploits in the US the previous year.

The clip also touches on Led Zep’s Grammy nomination for Best New Artist – and the reason why they were forced to change their name to 'The Nobs' for a show in Copenhagen.

The video is accompanied by live shots of the band and a series of graphics, while the backing track is provided by Heartbreaker from Led Zeppelin II.

You can watch the new video below along with the rest of the series, which will continue in the near future with Led Zeppelin’s return to the US.