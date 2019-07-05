Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe slams ‘outrage-of-the-day’ culture

Randy Blythe has blasted metal fans “sitting behind a computer screen and judging people”.

The Lamb Of God singer took aim at “the lynch mob mentality” of the internet generation.

"In today's world, there's a culture of outrage," Blythe told Kerrang!. "If anybody does anything that people don't agree with, immediately there's a lynch-mob mentality, where people will pile in on someone. But I don't give a fuck! I grew up before the Internet, and I've done things that have pissed people off and I'm still here.

“I don't want to be in the mindless fucking herd or the hive-mind. I want to think for myself. That's what I found in the underground music scene and that's why I first got involved, because I was a fucking freak in high school. If you're sitting behind a computer screen and judging people, that goes against everything this music stands for."

Lamb Of God have started work on their new album, the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang. However, it’s unclear whether drummer Chris Adler will play on it.

Adler was forced to sit out a tour in 2018 due to a motorcycle injury, but has not returned since. Blythe recently said he was unsure of the drummer’s status within the band.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to happen with Chris Adler,” said the singer. “I have no comment on him.”