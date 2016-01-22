Lamb Of God's Morton reflects on fragility of success

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton says he’s never gone “crazy” with the money he’s earned while in the band.

And he reports he’s been deliberately careful with the cash because he wants to have something to fall back on should the success of the group fade.

Morton tells AXS: “There was never a point where I felt like ‘I’m done, I’m never going to have to do anything but music again,’ because if it all went away tomorrow, I’d have to find something else to do.”

The guitarist also admits his dad instilled in him the importance of investing money and planning ahead.

He says: “I figured out pretty early that all this could go away quickly. I never really went crazy with any of the money.

“You have to be cautious, but it is very much like the stories you read about athletes. There are people that got their record deals, thought they were going to be rock stars forever, and then it all went away in a couple of years, and they’re back to flipping burgers. I never wanted to be in that position.

“You have to realise that success is a very fragile thing.”

Lamb Of God are battling with Slipknot, Ghost and August Burns Red at the Grammys in February after their track 512 was nominated in the Best Metal Performance Category. Frontman Randy Blythe said it was written about his experience in prison in the Czech Republic. He was later acquitted of the manslaughter of fan Daniel Nosek in 2010.

It’s taken from their latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang. Lamb Of God are currently on tour in the US with Anthrax, Deafheaven and Power Trip.

