Lamb Of God’s Blythe shows figure collection

Lamb Of God have released a outtake from upcoming documentary As The Palaces Burn.

It launches on October 14 and the snippet shows frontman Randy Blythe showing off a range of collectible political figures – including former Cuban President Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan president who died last year.

And in the clip, the frontman insists he’s not making a political statement, he just likes “interesting figures.” View it below.

Blythe recently praised Indonesia’s new metal-loving president Joko Widodo saying: “This is the only president in the world with whom you can sit down and argue about which Slayer album is the best.”

As The Palaces Burn began as a study on musical influences on different cultures, but those plans were scrapped when Blythe was arrested and charged with murder in 2012 after the death of 19-year-old fan Daniel Nosek in the Czech Republic.

The double disc DVD features 90 minutes of scenes filmed for the original movie and also has interviews with late Gwar frontman Dave Brockie and Slash.

Blythe will launch his book Dark Days: My Tribulation And Trials next year and the band will release their eighth album around the same time.