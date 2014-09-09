Lamb Of God DVD gets bonus disc

Lamb of God documentary movie As The Palaces Burn is to be released on DVD next month along with a bonus disc of unseen material, the band have confirmed.
The project began as a study of how music influences different cultures around the world – but when frontman Randy Blythe was arrested and charged with murder in 2012 those plans were abandoned.
Instead, the film documents his process through the legal system of the Czech Republic, and the way in which the death of fan Daniel Nosek affected the band, colleagues and friends.
The double DVD pack, which will be released via Epic, includes 90 minutes of scenes shot for the original movie before it was shelved. Features include interviews with late Gwar frontman Dave Brockie, Slash and Blythe, plus scenes from India, Israel and other locations.
Tracklist
Disc 1
Program Start
Opening Titles
Practice Space
Leaving For Tour
South America
Israel
India
Landing In Prague
The Case Against Randy
Free Randy
Welcome Home
Return to Prague
The Trial
Closing Remarks
Back In Richmond
Credits
Disc 2
Chris Visits Philly
Randy Skateboarding
Randy On Longevity
Randy At Memorial
Jose Mangin Singing With Lamb of God
John Shooting Stuff
John In His Shed
Jose – Caracas Character Profile
Matt From Napa Character Profile
Feras & Gil Character Profiles
Randy In Caracas
Randy Souvenirs
Pratika Sings
India Extended
Pratika Indian Women
Pratika Call Center
India Day Of Show
Israel Violence
Exploring In Jerusalem
Fundraising Extended
Prague Lawyers Extended
Chris In Prague
Randy Post Verdict Interview
The Devil Is The Details – Randy’s Short Film
Slash Full Interview
Oderus Urungus Full Interview
Dave Brockie Full Interview
Original Teaser
Desolation Music Video