Lamb Of God DVD gets bonus disc

Lamb of God documentary movie As The Palaces Burn is to be released on DVD next month along with a bonus disc of unseen material, the band have confirmed.

The project began as a study of how music influences different cultures around the world – but when frontman Randy Blythe was arrested and charged with murder in 2012 those plans were abandoned.

Instead, the film documents his process through the legal system of the Czech Republic, and the way in which the death of fan Daniel Nosek affected the band, colleagues and friends.

The double DVD pack, which will be released via Epic, includes 90 minutes of scenes shot for the original movie before it was shelved. Features include interviews with late Gwar frontman Dave Brockie, Slash and Blythe, plus scenes from India, Israel and other locations.

Tracklist

Disc 1

Program Start Opening Titles Practice Space Leaving For Tour South America Israel India Landing In Prague The Case Against Randy Free Randy Welcome Home Return to Prague The Trial Closing Remarks Back In Richmond Credits

Disc 2