Lamb Of God album coming next year

Lamb Of God will release their eighth album next year, Randy Blythe has confirmed – and his book about his Czech manslaughter ordeal will be published around the same time.

The band haven’t begun work on the follow-up to 2012’s Resolution, which is why the frontman can’t offer any details.

Blythe tells Jamey Jasta on The Jasta Show: “The new album and the book will be released in the early part of next year, close together. It’s hard to say with the record because we haven’t written it yet – but the book is almost done.”

It’s likely guitarist Mark Morton will contribute lyrics. “We haven’t discussed it,” says Blythe, but adds: “With lyric writing, very rarely do we disagree about something. He’s more into the way things sound, and that’s why he’s good at writing the hooks. Sometimes with my words, I’ll get him to help me figure out how to phrase things. But this record, I’m sure he’ll add some.”

Dark Days: My Tribulation And Trials is set to appear via Da Capo Press, beginning with his arrest in the Czech Republic in 2012 following the death of fan Daniel Nosek two years previously. It covers his weeks behind bars, his trial and final acquittal.

But Blythe warns: “There’s no fucking lesson. People are like, ‘It’s so cool you learned from your mistakes.’ That’s bullshit. The only thing that happens is a tragedy – there was a dead kid.

“There’s people who’ve been through worse, definitely; but it was not a good experience. Writing the book helped me process it a lot.”