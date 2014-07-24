Blythe hails first metal president

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has hailed Indonesia's new president, bona fide metalhead Joko Widodo.

Widodo – known by his nickname Jokowi – was elected this week and it has prompted Lamb Of God frontman Blythe to pen a blog on the “world’s first heavy metal president.”

On his Instagram page, Blythe says: “Incredibly, ladies and gentlemen, the new President of Indonesia is a metal head and a Lamb Of God fan. No, this is not a joke. Yes he digs Napalm Death, Metallica, Megadeth and Lamb Of God amongst others – holy crap.

“The world’s first heavy metal president. Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, the governor of Jakarta and former furniture salesman who was born into poverty, has won the election.

“I do not know much at all about Indonesian politics, so I can’t comment of their political situation one way or the other, but from what I can tell, Jokowi seems to be a man of the people.

“Wow. A metal head president- who would have thought? Amazing. This is the only president in the world with whom you can sit down and argue about which Slayer record is the best.”

Blythe goes on to angle for an invite to Indonesia to hang out with the new president.