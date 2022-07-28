Watch Lamb Of God rope in a bunch of murderous stage magicians for new video Omens

Lamb Of God have dropped their brand new single, the title track of upcoming album Omens

Lamb Of God video

Lamb Of God have released the video for new single Omens.

The video features a bloody magic show in which several unwitting pefromer are offed by a series of onstage ‘accidents’, including a malfunctioning electric chair, a sword swallowing display gone wrong and a fire-breathing stunt which results in a bout of self-immolation.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, also called Omens. In a recent issue of Metal Hammer, guitaisrt Mark Morton said of the album: “I think every song on the record has its own unique personality. It takes a lot of twists and turns. There are, to my ears, no songs that could be swapped with another. They all do very different things.”

The album is released on October 7 via Nuclear Blast.

   

