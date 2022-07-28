Watch Lamb Of God rope in a bunch of murderous stage magicians for new video Omens

Lamb Of God have released the video for new single Omens.

The video features a bloody magic show in which several unwitting pefromer are offed by a series of onstage ‘accidents’, including a malfunctioning electric chair, a sword swallowing display gone wrong and a fire-breathing stunt which results in a bout of self-immolation.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, also called Omens. In a recent issue of Metal Hammer, guitaisrt Mark Morton said of the album: “I think every song on the record has its own unique personality. It takes a lot of twists and turns. There are, to my ears, no songs that could be swapped with another. They all do very different things.”

The album is released on October 7 via Nuclear Blast.