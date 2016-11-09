Lamb Of God launch auction for cancer charity

Lamb Of God have launched an auction in aid of a cancer charity.

The band kickstarted the campaign to raise money in memory of their late friend and fan Wayne Ford, who died after fighting cancer for five years.

Frontman Randy Blythe’s gold record plaque for 2004 album Ashes of the Wake is up for auction, as well as a range of signed items including signature model guitars, copies of handwritten lyrics, copies of new EP The Duke on CD and vinyl, a copy of Blythe’s book, a pair of Chris Adler Pro-Mark drumsticks and a signed drum head.

Money raised by the auction will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Contributors who give $5 or more will automatically be entered to win the gold plaque. Enter via Propeller’s website.

The forthcoming Lamb Of God record, The Duke, was written in honour of Ford – who was nicknamed ‘The Duke’ after actor John Wayne. Blythe became friends with Ford in 2012 and remained in touch until he passed away last year, aged 33. He wrote the lyrics for the EP’s title track based on their communication.

Blythe said: “Those of us who think about how we’ll die hope that we’ll do so with dignity. But no one knows how they’ll handle death until it comes for them.

“Wayne provided me with a living example of how to leave this world with grace. So I decided to write the lyrics to The Duke from my feeble understanding of his perspective, and in his honour.”

Pre-order The Duke here or via iTunes and Amazon.

Lamb of God have two shows in Mexico lined up at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center on November 11 and Monterrey’s Corona Northside on November 12.

The Duke EP artwork

Lamb Of God: The Duke EP tracklist

The Duke Culling Still Echoes (live) 512 (live) Engage The Fear Machine (live)

