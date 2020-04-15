Laibach announce Revisited box set and digital release

Slovenian music and art collective Laibach have shared details of a vinyl and CD box set featuring an expanded edition of their self-titled debut album from 1985 and previously unheard recordings.

The deluxe box set of Laibach: Revisited contains three albums: a newly remastered edition of the debut Laibach with bonus tracks; Revisited which includes new interpretations of songs from their debut and first half of the 80s, with two live tracks, recorded with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra and the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra, and Underground, an unreleased live document of their 2012 concert recorded 200m below the surface of the earth in the Velenje Coal Mines, Slovenia.

Also included is a 160-page book with linocuts and an essay on the band. The five-vinyl box also features a double poster with portraits of Laibach members and collaborators. Both are available exclusively through the band’s website.

The release follows on from the band's most recent soundtrack albums, Also Sprach Zarathustra and The Sound Of Music, and celebrates Laibach's 40th anniversary.

A 12-track version of Revisited is available digitally via Mute, which includes two versions of Ti, Ki Izzivas. Check out the live video.

