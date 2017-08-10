Laibach - Also Sprach Zarathustra album review

If with this you’re hoping for something akin to the dark EDM and mutant electro of Laibach’s 2014 album Spectre, forget it. Also Sprach Zarathustra is the re-recorded soundtrack Laibach originally created for the theatrical production based on grumpy nihilist Friedrich Nietzsche’s novel that premiered in Slovenia last year. If you missed it – and surely, you did – then this is more or less what that sounded like.

It is admirably grotesque stuff, a suitable backdrop for these queasy times when totalitarianism creeps ever closer to a glitzy ‘68 comeback, an avalanche of grinding gears and orchestral dread, a wash of clockwork post-industrial doom that is everything you know and love/loathe about these politically charged avant-noiseniks cranked to eleventeen.

As mood music it’s a stunner, the perfect complement to a lost weekend plotting your next Ubermensch moves in a haze of opium. But you can’t dance to it, that much is for sure.