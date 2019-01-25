L.A. Guns announce 'more metal' album The Devil You Know, launch first single

LA Guns - The Devil You Know 1. Rage

2. Stay Away

3. Loaded Bomb

4. The Devil You Know

5. Needle To The Bone

6. Going High

7. Gone Honey

8. Don't Need To Win

9. Down That Hole

10. Another Season In Hell

11. Boom (CD & digital only)

L.A. Guns have announced details of their 12th studio album, the follow-up to last year's The Missing Piece. The Devil You Know will be released on March 29 via Frontiers, and is available to pre-order now, while signed editions and bundles are available from the band's webshop.

"After the success of The Missing Peace, a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band's music, which is my personal favourite side of the band,” says Tracii Guns. “I drew from my influences of the NWOBHM while not forgetting my earlier influences from the late 60’s and early 70’s.

"I wanted to lead with the track Stay Away because it’s a familiar L.A. Guns sound, but even a bit more metal. Something to get everyone’s palate wet!"

"Its loaded with attitude and most of it bad,” says vocalist Phil Lewis. “You want a love song? Fuck off and listen to Journey. They say write about what you know, and Lord knows we've all known some evil bitches and dudes that have gone out of their way to make life difficult for us.

"We say unanimously from the whole band, ‘fuck you’, we're going places you could only dream about. We know what it's like to be put down, poked, ridiculed...but guess what, looks like we get the last laugh.

"This band has always been fuelled by adrenaline and anger, and this record is a glimpse inside the carnival of rage that dwells deep inside our collective souls. Not much sunshine and hold tight to your lollipop...this is gonna be a fast, loud, bumpy ride!"