Kyros hook up with John Mitchell for a cover of Frost*s Heartstrings

Frost*s John Mitchell joins UK prog rockers Kyros in their newvideo for their cover of Frost*s Heartstrings. You can watchthe new video below.

Heartstrings is taken from Kyros' upcoming new album Recover, a collection of cover songs from artists such as Genesis, Rush, Devin Townsend and more, featuring special guests that the band recorded throughout lockdown last year as well as some more choice cuts to add to the collection.

"Hearing new young bands such as Kyros say that they are influenced by the music that Jem & I have written is quite flattering and it was fun to guest with them for their online performance of Heartstrings" says Mitchell. "Certainly helped to brighten up the tedium of lockdown!"



"I’ve been wanting to perform with some high-calibre guests for quite some time," adds Kyros bassist Peter Episcopo. "These covers were a perfect opportunity to do so. I’ve been following John Mitchell since my early teens and I remember admiring his talent from the front row at It Bites and Blind Ego concerts."

This will be the first musical output since singer and keyboard player of Kyros, Shelby Logan Warne, announced that she is transgender and currently undergoing transitioning.

Kyros have a string of UK dates lined up for August and September:

Aug 29: Southampton 1865

Aug 30: Wokingham Festival

Sep 1: Guildford Boiler Room

Sep 2: London 229

Sep 3: Fletchling Trading Boundaries