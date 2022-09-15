Kyros, Azure, Inhalo, Grace Hayhurst and more to play High Taste At Home festival

This weekend's High Taste At Home free online music festival has released set times for Saturday and Sunday.

The event is headlined by UK prog rock band Kyros and US prog metallers Flummox and also features up and coming UK proggers Azure, Grace Hayhurst, Inhalo and more.

The event kicks off at 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday, and can be viewed via the festival's YouTube channels (links below). Set times are as follows:

Saturday

Kyros - 8.55pm

Lux Terminus - 8.25pm

Azure - 8.05pm

Joviac - 7.25pm

Clement Beilo Music - 7pm

A Night In The Abyss - 6.35pm

Framing Skeletons - 6.10pm

Thomas Cuce - 5.40pm

Effuse - 5.15pm

Hampus Leidman - 5.10pm

Big Goron - 5pm

Sunday

Flummox - 8.40pm

Artifical Silence - 8.15pm

Tiberius - 7.30pm

Obsidious - 7pm

Extrinzic - 6.35pm

Grace Hayhurst - 6.15pm

Arsenous - 6pm

tB Project - 5.30pm

InHalo - 5.15pm

Empire Bathtub - 5.10pm



Watch Saturday.

Watch Sunday.