Kvelertak UK Tour Announced

Oh look, one of our favourite bands ever ever ever has announced a UK tour.

Norwegian maniacs Kvelertak will return to the UK for a clutch of dates surrounding their headline set at Desertfest in April. Catch the owl-loving sextet on the following dates (ticket links provided):

Thu, 17 UK, Sheffield, The Corporation http://www.seetickets.com/Event/kvelertak/corporation/770824

Fri, 18 UK, Leeds, The Cockpit 2 https://www.lunatickets.co.uk/

Mon, 21 UK, Manchester, Academy 3 http://www.seetickets.com/

Tue, 22 UK, Glasgow, The Cathouse http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Wed, 23 UK, Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms http://www.wolvescivic.co.uk/-/show-details/102746

Sat, 26 UK, London, Desertfest http://www.seetickets.com/tour/desertfest