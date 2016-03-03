Kristoffer Gildenlow launches 2nd The Rain trailer

Kristoffer Gildenlow has released a second preview video for solo album The Rain.

The former Pain Of Salvation bassist launches the work in April, following his one-man solo debut Rust in 2012. His latest promo introduces the band members and guests who perform alongside him on the follow-up.

The Rain is described as “a concept album that examines the life of a man in later stages of dementia who struggles with his own reality, perceived through the metaphor of rain and clouds.”

Gildenlow will perform the album in full at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer, in the Netherlands, on March 25. Tickets are on sale now.