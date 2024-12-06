Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk recruit skate legend Tony Hawk to announce North American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their game-changing Autobahn album

Kraftwerk have announced a 25-city North America tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking Autobahn album, released in the US in 1975, four months after its UK/European release.

Promising “Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art”, the multi-media tour will bring together music, visuals and performance art, say promoters AEG Presents, who enlisted the help of skate legend Tony Hawk for a promo video to announce the undertaking.



The tour will launch on March 6 at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, and run through to April 24, taking in two stops at the 2025 Coachella festival en route.

Kraftwerk North American Multimedia Tour 2025

Mar 06: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Mar 07: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Mar 08: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Mar 10: Montreal Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Place des Arts, Canada

Mar 11: Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre, MA

Mar 13: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Mar 14: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 16: Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Mar 17: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Mar 19: Orlando Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center, FL

Mar 20: Miami Adrienne Arsht Center, FL

Mar 23: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Mar 24: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

Mar 25: Memphis Overton Park Shell, TN

Mar 26: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Mar 28: Detroit Masonic Cathedral Theatre, MI

Mar 29: Chicago The Auditorium, IL

Mar 30: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Mar 31: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO



Apr 02: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Apr 06: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Apr 07: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Apr 13: Coachella festival, CA

Apr 16: Salt Lake City The Union, UT

Apr 20: Coachella, festival, CA

Apr 23: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Apr 24: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX



Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on December 13, here.

In the UK, Kraftwerk will play the inaugural Forever Now festival at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on June 22 next year, alongside Billy Idol. Death Cult, The Damned, Public Image Ltd, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The The and more.

Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, The Happy Mondays, and Peter Murphy are also on the line-up for the one-day festival, which is being billed as a celebration of the "cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock".

