Korpiklaani stream Lempo

Korpiklaani are streaming Lempo as a preview to their ninth album Noita.

Due May 4 via Nuclear Blast, the follow-up to 2012’s Manala features new accordionist Sami Perttula, who played an active role in the folk arrangements along with fiddler Tuomas Rounakari.

Rounakari says: “Lempo is a fiery God of fertility and the song is about the spells designated to Lempo in order to guarantee a success in one’s personal love life. The Finnish mythology is very unique in its approach to sexuality. We do not have spells to improve procreation like most of the cultures do. But the spells to gain more luck in love life or to increase ones stamina are numerous for both men and women.

“The song is a prime example of the new Korpiklaani sound with a lead guitar like violin solo and more prominent folk arrangements. It takes a step towards progressive rock balancing the folk and metal in a way band founder Jonne Järvelä has always dreamed it to be.”

Noita was recorded at Finland’s Petrax Studio with producer Aksu Hanttu.

Korpiklaani will headline the Paganfest Extended Shows in Europe later this month before playing a series of North American shows. The group last performed in the UK when they opened for Sabaton in November/December and will return to play Bloodstock Open Air in August.