Enslaved, Korpiklaani and Pro-Pain for Bloodstock 2015

Just when you thought announcements had stopped for Christmas, Bloodstock is still adding more names to the super metal fest.

Hitting up the main stage next summer are the Norwegian black metallers Enslaved! Having not played the festival since 2009, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson is understandably excited: “We’ve been to Bloodstock once… and not only did we understand then why it has become the most important UK metal festival – but it has grown to mammoth-proportions since. In sum; what an absolute pleasure and honour to be invited back. We like to think that we too have developed somewhat; having a few new, pretty awesome albums and world tours under our (over-stretched) belts. We can’t wait to come and show the BLOODSTOCK crowd what we’ve been up to.”

What they’ve been up to is recording a new album, due out in March on Nuclear Blast.

Joining Enslaved are fellow Scandinavians Korpiklaani in a UK exclusive appearance! Guitarist Country Cane says: “After having great fun and sold out shows ‎with our good friends in Sabaton and TÝR, we are excited to be back in the UK to play Bloodstock in 2015. We plan to return and get the crowds singing and dancing Korpiklaani style on our next rock ‘n’ roll adventure.”

As long as they play _Beer Beer _and we’re suitably sozzled, it’s gonna be a ton of fun.

And rounding off today’s announcement are the NY hardcore heroes Pro-Pain. Coming to the Catton Park main stage, expect all-out ballsy aggression from one of the longest-lasting hardcore mobs of the ‘90s.

Already announced for Bloodstock are headliners Within Temptation, Rob Zombie and Trivium, as well as Opeth, Cannibal Corpse, Sepultura, Sabaton and more. Bloodstock is held at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6th-9th August 2015. Tickets are available here.

If you head over to Bloodstock’s Facebook page from tomorrow, you can take part in the festival’s 12 Days Of Christmas competition to win LOADS of limited and signed goodies.