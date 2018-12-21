Korn: We’ve got some amazing tricks up our sleeves for new album

Earlier this week, Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch checked in to update fans on how work on the band’s new album was progressing.

He told Revolver that he was “stoked” at how the new material was sounding – and in a new interview, he’s revealed a bit more about how the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering is taking shape.

The guitarist tells Consequence Of Sound: “We’ve got some amazing tricks up our sleeves that we haven’t done before, some fun things that the fans are going to be pleasantly surprised by. I know that for a fact.”

As for the current state of the recording process, Head reports: “At this time, guitars aren’t finished, and I don’t know if we’re done writing. We’ve written a lot, but I’m not sure if we’re done writing yet.

“Bass is not done. Most of the drums are done on the songs we have, and a little bit of vocals have been worked on.”

The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released in 2019, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Earlier this month, the documentary Loud Krazy Love premiered on Showtime. The film focuses on the guitarist, his battle with addiction and his relationship with his daughter Jennea.