Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch is “stoked” about band’s new material

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch has checked in with an update on how work is progressing on the band’s new album.

They’ve been in the studio working on the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering, which will be released in 2019.

Speaking with Revolver, the guitarist says: “The new record, I'm very stoked on. I can't wait to get that done. There's a lot left to do. What we have is really encouraging.

“We have been writing and we have tracked most of the drums, but we'll probably write a couple more songs. That always happens. At the beginning of the year, we're going to really focus and get it done.”

He adds: "The Korn album should be out by next fall. We have to get it out, because we want to get back to the fans next year and do our thing.

“We're working hard. We've been through a lot. Now it's time to get all those emotions and turn them into a positive with music. Jonathan Davis is really good at that."

December 14 saw the release on Showtime of the film Loud Krazy Love which focuses on Head, his battle with addiction and his relationship with his daughter Jennea.

Asked his reaction to seeing the documentary, Head says: “I saw the first edit – it was 2 hours and 15 minutes. I took it to Jennea and Tiffany Claywell, her mentor, and we watched it together – and stopped it a few times to cry or yell or whatever, because there's some hard things in it.

“Once the whole team involved watched the film, a light bulb came over our heads: ‘Wait, the main story should be father and daughter.’ So they re-edited it and found some really amazing footage I didn't even know I had – like her first day of birth.

Jennea adds: “It was really healing because I got to pretty much watch my whole life. Watching literally from when I was born and all the things we went through and seeing where I ended up – successful, satisfied and healed – it was beautiful. It was encouraging to keep moving forward.”

Further album information will be revealed in due course.