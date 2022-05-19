Korn share atmospheric live video of Worst Is On Its Way from their candle-lit Requiem Mass

Korn have shared a new live single Worst Is On Its Way, the studio version of which originally featured on their current album Requiem.

Jonathan Davis' nu-metal icons have also shared an accompanying video of the performance, recorded at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles on February 3, as part of their "Requiem Mass".

The sonic ceremony was held "on the eve of our album release in honour of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times", the band say, and live-streamed globally. Fans attending the event were required to wear appropriate black funeral attire and were encouraged to bring a token or item of remembrance to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed to leave in the casket as part of the ceremony.

In the video, Korn play Worst Is On Its Way while surrounded by candles and the intricately stunning architecture of the church.

Korn also recently shared an official video for the track, which was directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker.

