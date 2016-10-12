Korn reveal 'music box' edition of The Serenity Of Suffering

Korn have revealed a limited edition box set version of their upcoming new album The Serenity Of Suffering.

The band’s 12th album is released on October 21 via Roadrunner Records and so far they have unveiled the tracks Take Me, A Different World, Insane and Rotting In Vain.

Now they’ve issued a brief video plugging the $89 box set, which can be pre-ordered now via the official website. It comes packaged in a ‘music box, which plays a version of Rotting In Vain and comes complete with a two-inch tall ‘Rotting Doll’ figurine that pops up when the lid is opened.

The box is finished with a front clasp and velvet lined interior as well as a mirror finish inside the lid. Inside the box is a special edition CD version of the album with two bonus tracks, an oversized poster with exclusive illustration, a set of 15 tarot cards, a carnival prize mirror, a program pamphlet, carnival tickets and a pinwheel.

It also comes with a digital download code for The Serenity Of Suffering.

Korn are the cover stars on the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which hits the streets on October 14 (Friday) and is available now to TeamRock+ members.

The Halloween Spectacular edition of the magazine includes an in-depth interview feature with Korn who discuss the highs and lows of their remarkable career.

Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

