Korn, Disturbed, Evanescence and more announced for Inkcarceration festival 2022

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival have announced that Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence are to headline their 2022 edition.

Taking place from July 15 until July 17, the festival is located at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption). The multi-day event will feature music from some of the biggest names in metal, as well as art, haunted attractions, tattoo conventions and more.

Playing in support of the headlines will be Lamb Of God, Seether, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory Of A Deadman and Black Veil Brides, among many others.

Passes for the 2021 event sold out in the first week, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early for 2022 to make sure they get a spot.

Disturbed's David Draiman says of the event, “We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration. Ohio, Are You Ready?”

While Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix adds, “We are excited to be part of Inkcarceration this year. Epic lineup, can’t wait to see all you Inkmates!”

Speaking of this year's edition, Inkcarceration co-founder Daniel Janssen says, “The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet. The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

Find the full line-up so far below: