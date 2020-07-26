Korn are teasing something big – and it could be their covers album

Korn have unveiled a cryptic post across social media - and it could be teasing their much anticipated covers album.

The post features a black and white photo of a sign featuring the phrase: ‘EHE DENITA' WONT EOWG VO TELRGID.’

When the letters are rearranged, it spells out ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ – the title of late outlaw country star Charlie Daniels’ 1979 hit.

The post has prompted speculation that it’s a hint the band are about to announce their covers project.

Bassist Fieldy spoke about the idea last year, saying it would be called Korn Kovers. Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently told Metal Hammer they were thinking of revisiting the project.

The guitarist said: “We have five or six done, and Jonathan Davis was really hyped on the idea of doing unique covers – just something fun..

“So we need to get back into that frame of mind. With this time off, that maybe could be a good idea – something to do while we’re at home.”

More details to follow.