Korn and Evanescence are up to something, but what?

By ( ) published

Korn and Evanescence have shared two cryptic social media posts, and we want to know what it is they're teasing

Korn and Evanescence
(Image credit: Ollie Millington/Getty Images, Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Korn and Evanescence are teasing something, and we want to know what.

Hours ago, the two bands posted the same video onto their social accounts, showing a silhouette of a man standing on waves, looking out into the vast void of space. All we know about the artwork is that it was illustrated by Nate Hill.

So what could it be? Will they be collaborating on new music? Releasing some sort of NFT range together (that's what everyone seems to be doing these days, after all)? Or perhaps they're going on tour? The latter speculation seems the most likely at this point, considering that both artists are headlining the Inkcarceration Music Festival in Ohio this July. Plus, neither band has any dates booked after the event, meaning that they will both be free to hit the road at the same time.

Playing alongside the two bands at Inkcarceration fest will be Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin. Playing in support of the headlines will be Lamb Of God, Seether, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory Of A Deadman and Black Veil Brides, among many others.

If they do embark on a joint tour, it'll be a good while since their last run. In fact, the last time Korn and Evanescence went on tour together was back in 2007 as part of Korn‘s Family Values Tour.

Check back for updates once we know more.

A post shared by Korn (@korn_official)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Evanescence (@evanescenceofficial)

A photo posted by on

Elizabeth Scarlett
Elizabeth Scarlett

Elizabeth (Lizzie) works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Lizzie enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  