Korn and Evanescence are up to something, but what?

Korn and Evanescence are teasing something, and we want to know what.

Hours ago, the two bands posted the same video onto their social accounts, showing a silhouette of a man standing on waves, looking out into the vast void of space. All we know about the artwork is that it was illustrated by Nate Hill.

So what could it be? Will they be collaborating on new music? Releasing some sort of NFT range together (that's what everyone seems to be doing these days, after all)? Or perhaps they're going on tour? The latter speculation seems the most likely at this point, considering that both artists are headlining the Inkcarceration Music Festival in Ohio this July. Plus, neither band has any dates booked after the event, meaning that they will both be free to hit the road at the same time.

Playing alongside the two bands at Inkcarceration fest will be Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin. Playing in support of the headlines will be Lamb Of God, Seether, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory Of A Deadman and Black Veil Brides, among many others.

If they do embark on a joint tour, it'll be a good while since their last run. In fact, the last time Korn and Evanescence went on tour together was back in 2007 as part of Korn‘s Family Values Tour.

Check back for updates once we know more.

