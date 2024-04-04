Another Korn/Adidas collaboration is coming next month

A second collaboration between California nu metal stars Korn and clothing brand Adidas is coming out next month, according to a new report.

Korn and Adidas have long been unofficial partners, with the band writing songs like A.D.I.D.A.S. and wearing their apparel onstage during the 1990s, while receiving free products from the clothing line.

In October 2023, the relationship finally became more formal, with Adidas releasing a line of Korn-branded trainers, hoodies, tracksuit bottoms and more.

Now, as reported by Complex, another line of Korn and Adidas clothing will be getting released on May 15.

Leaked photographs obtained by Complex show new versions of the Adidas Campus 2 and Supermodified shoes with Korn branding. The artwork of Korn’s 1998 album, Follow The Leader, appears on the insoles of the Campus 2.

New socks, hats and long-sleeve t-shirts are also slated to be released.

The most impressive item of the array, however, is a full-blown sequin tracksuit, which mirrors the glamorous Adidas tracksuits that Korn frontman Jonathan Davis wore onstage in the ’90s, plus in 1998’s Got The Life video.

Complex says that this second collaboration between Korn and Adidas won’t be the final one, either.

Reportedly, a third line of Korn-inspired clothing will be released in October 2024, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band’s game-changing debut album.

This third team-up is expected to feature an Adidas Superstar shoe with interchangeable stripes and another tracksuit, this time reversible.

The new Adidas collaborations are the jewel in the crown of what’s already set to be a momentous year for Korn.

The band will be touring prolifically this year, starting with a series of festival and arena shows in Europe this summer. The run will include a headline slot at London’s 40,000-capacity Gunnersbury Park in August.

After that, Korn will embark on a blockbuster tour of North America with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch also recently offered an update on Korn’s next album, saying he expects their 16th studio offering to mark “the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.

All announced Korn tour dates are available below, and tickets are available via the band’s website.

Adidas and Korn Are Releasing More Sneakers SoonPioneering alt-metal band Korn is working with Adidas on more collaborative sneakers and apparel, slated to arrive in May.Full Story HERE: https://t.co/PfE7QrUdeS pic.twitter.com/gToS82pLKRApril 3, 2024 See more

Jul 22: Marousi Ejekt festival, Greece

Jul 25: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock festival, Bulgaria

Jul 27: Sibiu Artmania festival, Romania

Jul 29: Prater Metastadt Open Air, Austria

Jul 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Aug 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 08: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Aug 09: Halifax Piece Hall, UK

Aug 11: London Gunnersbury Park, UK

Aug 14: Munch Zenith, Germany

Aug 15–17: Sulingen Reload festival, Germany

Aug 18: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 19: Bonn Kunstgarten, Germany

Sep 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre, FL

Sep 14: West Palm Beach Ithink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 23: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 27: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 05: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 16: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Oct 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 23: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 25: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Oct 27: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN