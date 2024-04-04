Another Korn/Adidas collaboration is coming next month

By Matt Mills
( Metal Hammer )
published

Nu metal’s pioneers are once again teaming with their favourite clothing brand for new shirts, shoes and even a sequin tracksuit

Jonathan Davis of Korn onstage in 2010
(Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

A second collaboration between California nu metal stars Korn and clothing brand Adidas is coming out next month, according to a new report.

Korn and Adidas have long been unofficial partners, with the band writing songs like A.D.I.D.A.S. and wearing their apparel onstage during the 1990s, while receiving free products from the clothing line.

In October 2023, the relationship finally became more formal, with Adidas releasing a line of Korn-branded trainers, hoodies, tracksuit bottoms and more.

Now, as reported by Complex, another line of Korn and Adidas clothing will be getting released on May 15.

Leaked photographs obtained by Complex show new versions of the Adidas Campus 2 and Supermodified shoes with Korn branding. The artwork of Korn’s 1998 album, Follow The Leader, appears on the insoles of the Campus 2.

New socks, hats and long-sleeve t-shirts are also slated to be released.

The most impressive item of the array, however, is a full-blown sequin tracksuit, which mirrors the glamorous Adidas tracksuits that Korn frontman Jonathan Davis wore onstage in the ’90s, plus in 1998’s Got The Life video.

Complex says that this second collaboration between Korn and Adidas won’t be the final one, either.

Reportedly, a third line of Korn-inspired clothing will be released in October 2024, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band’s game-changing debut album.

This third team-up is expected to feature an Adidas Superstar shoe with interchangeable stripes and another tracksuit, this time reversible.

The new Adidas collaborations are the jewel in the crown of what’s already set to be a momentous year for Korn.

The band will be touring prolifically this year, starting with a series of festival and arena shows in Europe this summer. The run will include a headline slot at London’s 40,000-capacity Gunnersbury Park in August.

After that, Korn will embark on a blockbuster tour of North America with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch also recently offered an update on Korn’s next album, saying he expects their 16th studio offering to mark “the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.

All announced Korn tour dates are available below, and tickets are available via the band’s website.

See more

Korn 2024 tour dates:

Jul 22: Marousi Ejekt festival, Greece
Jul 25: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock festival, Bulgaria
Jul 27: Sibiu Artmania festival, Romania
Jul 29: Prater Metastadt Open Air, Austria
Jul 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Aug 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 04: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium
Aug 08: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK
Aug 09: Halifax Piece Hall, UK
Aug 11: London Gunnersbury Park, UK
Aug 14: Munch Zenith, Germany
Aug 15–17: Sulingen Reload festival, Germany
Aug 18: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert, France
Aug 19: Bonn Kunstgarten, Germany

Sep 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre, FL
Sep 14: West Palm Beach Ithink Financial Amphitheatre, FL
Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA
Sep 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Sep 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Sep 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Sep 23: Newark Prudential Center, NJ
Sep 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada
Sep 27: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI
Sep 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL
Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
Oct 05: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR
Oct 10: Tacoma Dome, WA
Oct 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID
Oct 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT
Oct 16: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Oct 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO
Oct 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Oct 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX
Oct 23: Tulsa Bok Center, OK
Oct 25: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE
Oct 27: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.