Slipknot launch their own metaverse, the Knotverse

Slipknot have announced that they have partnered with The Sandbox to create their very own virtual world, known as the Knotverse.

This metaverse launched by the masked metallers will allow fans to experience a Web3 home for both Slipknot and Knotfest experiences, as well as enable them to participate in live concerts and socialise with other fans in the virtual metal community.

In partnership with The Sandbox, a leading virtual gaming world and a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based game software company Animoca Brands, the Knotverse is being billed as a "one-of-a-kind meeting place for heavy music culture in the metaverse."

The platform will additionally host NFTs and generative collections, concerts, gaming experiences, collaborations and wearables, and much more. Fans will also be granted unique access to new music, real world events, festival experiences, merchandise, gear and masks.

Knotverse has been launched in connection with Slipknot’s self-curated media site and festival Knotfest. The Knotverse will apparently adopt the festival's dark carnival-inspired aesthetic and incorporate more than two decades of the band's iconic themes and imagery, authentically recreated in voxel form.

“When I started playing Quake online in 1999 and Minecraft in 2011, it was another level”, says Shawn 'Clown' Crahan of his exploration into the gaming world. “But at the time, I couldn’t have Sid [Wilson] scratching next to me, I couldn’t offer visual art to fans.

"All we could do together was play the game. But little ideas like that are not only possible now, they barely scratch the surface. We are listening, we are watching, and we are going where our fans are leading us. And if you don’t understand or you’re worried, know that we’re going to help bring our fans along. We are getting in this for all of us, with all of us, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up.”

Speaking of their collaboration with Slipknot, Sébastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox says, “We’re proud to welcome Slipknot and Knotfest as the first heavy music band to open a home for their community in The Sandbox open metaverse.

"We’re building the future of digital expression and social interactions and this partnership invites a diverse, freethinking new audience to experience the benefits of true ownership where any Slipknot NFT can be used not only in The Sandbox but on any other compatible platform.”