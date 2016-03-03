KK: I'd return to Priest for ‘greatest’ metal tour

KK Downing says he’d like to return to Judas Priest – but only if they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, or went on a “greatest” metal tour with Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath.

The guitarist, who was replaced by Richie Faulkner when he left Judas Priest in 2011 after 41 years with the band, previously said it was unlikely a reunion would ever happen.

But he says he’d like to reunite with his former bandmates - but only under certain circumstances.

He tells Blastecho: ”Obviously they have Richie there. Maiden has done the three-guitar player thing, but I don’t think there’s room for an extra guitar player in Priest. Priest has always been a two-guitar band so I can’t see that working. We’ll have to see what happens next.”

“The tour would be something I would have to be part of – only because I’d like to see the greatest heavy metal tour happen, because it’s never happened. And it’s never gonna happen.

“Unfortunately, that chapter of history won’t be there forever, which is kind of sad.”

And when asked if he’d be happy to join the band onstage should they be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, he says: “I’d be fine with anything like that.”

Judas Priest released a video featuring their performance of Breaking The Law from their DVD, Battle Cry, due out on March 25.

Frontman Rob Halford previously hinted they’d return to the studio this year to record the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls.