Downing didn’t expect lookalike Faulkner

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing says he was surprised that his replacement Richie Faulkner looks so similar to him.

Downing left Priest in 2011 after 41 years in the job and said previously that he didn’t regret walking away, although he does miss the band. But he admits he was taken aback when he first saw his replacement Faulkner.

He tells Guitar International: “Obviously I’m quite happy for Richie Faulkner to be in the band. But I really wasn’t expecting to have someone who had so many familiarities as me, the looks and everything. At a glance, nothing too much has changed for the fans.”

Asked if he’d consider joining the band onstage again in the future, he adds: “No, I don’t think that will ever, ever happen.”

Faulkner has been nominated for the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which take place tonight (Jun 15). Priest have a number of tour dates and festival appearances coming up after their weekend performance at Download.

