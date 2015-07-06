Judas Priest to hit studio in 2016

Rob Halford says Judas Priest will start recording their next album next year.

Rejuvenated by the addition of new guitarist Richie Faulkner, the band released 17th album Redeemer Of Souls in 2014. And just a few months later, Halford said he was already thinking ahead to their follow-up.

Now Halford tells Sixx Sense: “We’ll be out for the rest of this tour until Christmas, take a break, and then more than likely in the studio early of 2016 and see how quickly we can turn this around.

“It won’t be a rush job, because we treasure everything we do – but I think that the mindset is there to make this record efficiently, and hopefully have it out there as soon as we can.”

He says the positive reaction to Redeemer Of Souls is also a big driving factor. “That really motivated us to crack the whip and get on with making the next record pretty quickly,” he says.

“The clock is ticking. We can’t afford to wait three years, or five years now, to make the record. Who wants to go home and sit down for a year? And especially while the band is buzzing and the energy’s there creatively.”

Halford adds: “We had so much stuff happening in the studio we had to put blocks on because we were on a time schedule with the label. So we do have some stuff kind of left over from Redeemer Of Souls.”

Jul 11: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS, US

Jul 13: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX, US

Jul 15: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI, US

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock, WI, US

Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI, US

Jul 25: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 26: Madrid Auditorio Miguel Rios De Rivas, Spain

Jul 29: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Jul 30: Graz See Rock Festival, Austria

Aug 01: Wacken Festival, Germany

Oct 24: San Bernardino, Knotfest, CA

Nov 23: Bradford St Georges, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 30: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 01: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 04: Karlstad Lofbergs Arena, Sweden

Dec 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Dec 07: Tallin Saku Arena, Estonia

Dec 08: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Dec 10: Gdasnk Ergo Arena, Poland

Dec 12: Brno Rondo Arena, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium

