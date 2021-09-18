Kiss launch Destroyer 45th anniversary super deluxe edition box set

Rock titans Kiss are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their biggest-selling studio album, Destroyer, by releasing it as a multi-disc super deluxe edition box set. The 4CD/Blu-ray box will be released via UMe on November 19.

The album will also be released on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double coloured vinyl, as well as a double CD set, but it's the super-deluxe variant that'll get the pulse racing if you're a Kiss fan.

The first of four CDs includes the original album newly remastered at Abbey Road, while the second disc features 15 demos from Paul Stanley’s and Gene Simmons’s personal archives. The third CD is packed with studio outtakes, alternate versions, alternate mixes and single edits, while the final CD features a live recording of a show at L’Olympia, Paris, in May 1976.

For the Blu-ray disc, king of prog remixes Steven Wilson has created mixes of the original album in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound, as well as two bonus tracks Beth (Acoustic Mix) and Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo). The latter features an Ace Frehley guitar solo that was not released on the original studio album (but did turn up on 2012's Destroyer: Resurrected project).

The super-deluxe edition also includes a raft of Kiss ephemera, including a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Classic Rock writers Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp. Full contents follow.

Kiss Army newsletter Volume 1 – No 2 announcing Destroyer

2x 8”x10” Destroyer Press Photos

Discography Sheet

Gene, Paul, Ace & Peter Bio Sheet

Kiss Army Member Certificate

Kiss Army Membership Card

Kiss logo Iron-on

Kiss Army Sticker

Detroit Rock City Bumper Sticker

Destroyer Cover Sticker

11”x17” Kiss on Westminster Bridge UK Poster

4 brand new 8”x10” Band Member Photos

8”x12” Destroyer Foil Flyer

8”x12” Destroyer Canadian Flyer (super rare)

4x Band Member Trading Cards (newly created for this boxset)

16”x24” Kiss Over New York Skyline Poster

16”x24” Kiss Halloween 1976 Concert Poster

2x 9”x12” Destroyer Tour Stage Blueprints on Transparent Vellum (never been seen before)

16-page Destroyer 1976 Tour Program

Gotham Rock City News Volume 1 Newspaper that is a track-by-track interview with all 4 band members, Bob Ezrin and crew

68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Classic Rock writers Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews from Gene, Paul, Ace, Peter, then-manager Bill Aucoin, album producer Bob Ezrin, and many more.

The Destroyer 45th Anniversary super deluxe edition box set can be pre-ordered from the Kiss store.

Kiss: Destroyer Super Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?



Disc Two

Paul Stanley Demos

1. Doncha Hesitate

2. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

3. It’s The Fire*

4. Detroit Rock City*

5. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons Demos

6. Bad, Bad Lovin’

7. Man Of A Thousand Faces

8. I Don’t Want No Romance*

9. Burnin’ Up With Fever*

10. Rock N’ Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin’ For Your Love*

15. True Confessions



Disc Three: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

2. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

3. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

4. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

5. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

6. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

7. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

8. Beth (Mono)

9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*



Disc Four: Live In Paris – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976*

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Flaming Youth

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

7. Nothin' To Lose

8. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

9. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. Black Diamond

11. Detroit Rock City

12. Rock and Roll All Nite



Blu-ray: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. God Of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)



* Previously unreleased

