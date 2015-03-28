Simmons, WWE to make horror films

Kiss star Gene Simmons has signed a deal with WWE Studios to co-produce three horror movies.

And he’s vowed the films will be “elevated” works – starting with Temple, which begins shooting later this year.

WWE Studios was launched in 2002 for WWE wrestlers and personnel. The company has produced more than 30 movies to date including The Scorpion King, Walking Tall and The Condemned. They’ll work under the banner Erebus Pictures for the upcoming releases.

Simmons says: “The horror genre continues to fascinate me, as it proves to be endlessly thrilling and engaging for audiences. I’m so thrilled to be working with the masterminds from WWE Studios in launching Erebus Pictures.”

Temple will follow a team of highly-trained operatives trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is shut down. While investigating the malfunction, they begin to experience horrific phenomena.

Simmons has appeared in more than a dozen films himself, including the 1986 horror picture Trick Or Treat. Earlier this week slammed bands who use backing tapes on stage – weeks after Kiss had admitted doing the same thing. The band headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.