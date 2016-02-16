Kiss Exhibition opens in Los Angeles

An art exhibition devoted to Kiss has opened at the Morrison Hotel Gallery in Los Angeles.

The exhibition features The Legacy Of Kiss, a career-spanning photographic show featuring pictures from Bob Gruen, Danny Clinch, Lynn Goldsmith, Neal Preston, Norman Seeff, Patrick Harbron and Travis Shinn. It will also debut several pieces of art from the Kiss + Ukiyo-e Project, a series of traditional Japanese wood block prints. These will be available in a signed, limited edition of 200 from the gallery and online.

Ukiyo-e originals are made during an 8-12 month period of work involving a team of illustrators, wood carvers, and printers, but with only nine Ukiyo-e carvers and 30 printers left in Japan, preserving the art form is the focus. “We are planning to collaborate with world-popular animation characters and celebrities such as professional athletes, singers, and movie stars, ” say the organisers. “We will create Ukiyo-e with those well-known figures and promote them in the world market.“

The opening night was attended by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, as well as Alice Cooper, members of Anthrax, DJ Ashba from SIXX:AM, Brandon Boyd from Incubus, and more. The exhibition is open to the public until tomorrow. Earlier this week, Gene Simmons was announced as the first special guest at this year’s HeavyCon in London.