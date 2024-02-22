"We are ready to have some fun": Kings of Leon share new single Mustang, announce new album, BST Hyde Park headline show and North American tour

Kings Of Leon are back in action, with a new single, a new album incoming, and headline shows booked in both the UK and US.

The Tennessee quartet will release their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10 via Capitol Records. The album, their first since 2021's When You See Yourself, was recorded at Nashville’s Dark Horse studio, and produced by Kid Harpoon and the band. The first taste of the album comes with the newly-released single Mustang.

"There’s a golden globe in my office space / A muscle magazine next to the toilet," runs the song's intriguing second verse. "I’m getting big and strong just thinking about it / And I can feel the heat of the water rise."

Presumably they don't mean the heat of the water rising in the aforementioned toilet, as that could come as quite the shock, and would almost certainly require the attention of a plumber, and possibly a doctor too.

Watch the video for Mustang below:

Speaking about the new record, drummer Nathan Followill says, “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable. I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

The band have also announced a headline appearance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London on June 30, and a lengthy North American tour, kicking off on August 14 in Austin, Texas.

The band will join Andrea Bocelli, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, K-Pop stars Stray Kids and Shania Twain as headliners at this summer's BST Hyde Park festivities. They will be supported by Paulo Nutini and The Vaccines at their June 30 show.



“We can’t wait to get back to London and play at BST this summer,” they say. “It is always a blast to play in the UK and we are ready to have some fun.”

Kings of Leon North American tour 2024

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center, TX

Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Aug 17: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 20: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Aug 22: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Aug 23: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 26: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Aug 28: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 29: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 31: Vancouver Rogers Arena, CAN

Sep 02: Edmonton Rogers Place, CAN

Sep 03: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, CAN

Sep 05: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, CAN

Sep 13: Huntsville Orion Amphitheater, AL

Sep 14: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Sep 16: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 18: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 20: Washington DC The Anthem

Sep 23: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann, PA

Sep 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Sep 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 28: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Oct 01: Toronto Budweiser Stage, CAN

Oct 02: Laval Place Bell, CAN

Oct 05: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT