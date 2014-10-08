King Diamond details best of package

King Diamond has revealed details of his upcoming 'best of' compilation.

Dreams Of Horror will be released on November 11 in a 2CD format. Disc one features the best of his work with Roadrunner Records while the second disc features music from his time with Metal Blade Records, making it the only compilation to cover his entire career.

King Diamond is also working on a follow-up to his last album, 2007’s Give Me Your Soul… Please and says he is feeling better than ever after his 2010 heart surgery.

Dreams Of Horror tracklist

Disc 1 - Roadrunner

The Candle 2. Dressed In White 3. The Family Ghost 4. Black Horsemen 5. Welcome Home 6. The Invisible Guests 7. At The Graves 8. Sleepless Nights 9. Let It Be Done 10. Eye Of The Witch 11. Insanity

Disc 2 - Metal Blade