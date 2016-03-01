King Crimson to launch live album featuring current lineup

King Crimson will release their first live album featuring the current lineup in September, the band have confirmed.

It’s headed up with the launch of an official bootleg, available via his label DGMLive now as a download, and on March 17 as a double-CD edition. Mainman Robert Fripp has overseen the “fabbo-to-the-max” performance selection. A free download of Easy Money can be accessed via the sales page.

The recordings all feature Fripp, Jakko Jakszyk, Mel Collins and Tony Levin plus drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Rieflin and Pat Mastelotto.

DGM say: “How about a full live album gathering together the complete King Crimson setlist compiled from numerous nights and selected performances? In response to overwhelming demand for video of the group’s shows, the multi-disc set will come with selected in-concert footage.”

The bootleg that’s now on sale was recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, Canada, on November 20 last year. It’s described as “a superb example of the band in full-flight,” and “features some of the best-loved pieces in King Crimson’s catalogue, as well as new material such as Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind and Meltdown.”

Crimson commence a European tour on September 4 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre, before playing in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark and Norway. Live album details will be released in due course.

King Crimson Live In Toronto tracklist

Disc 1

Threshold Soundscape

Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part I

Pictures Of A City

VROOOM

Radical Action (To Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind)

Meltdown

Hell Hounds of Krim

The ConstruKction of Light

Red

Epitaph

Disc 2