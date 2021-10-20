King Crimson announce new 2021 live album

King Crimson have announced that they will release a new live album, Music Is Our Friend (Live in Washington and Albany, 2021), through DGM on November 19.

The new two-disc set forms part of the band's 'official bootleg' series, and was recorded at the band's shows at The Anthem in Washington and at The Egg in Albany on their recent 2021 tour. The set features the whole of the Washington shows, with four additional songs recorded in Albany

Music Is Our Friend (Live in Washington and Albany, 2021) features a restored middle section of Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part One that had not been played since 1973, substantial keyboard arrangements, Tony Levin on upright bass during Neurotica giving the piece an extra swing, an emotional set-closer Starless and an immensely powerful 21st Century Schizoid Man as an encore.

The Washington show proved to be the last show of the new North American run of dates. When King Crimson performed its debut gig in the US in 1969, 21st Century Schizoid Man was the set opener. When they played in Washington this year, it was

the final piece played.

The two-disc set (you can see artwork and tracklisting below) also features a booklet featuring photos by bassist Tony Levin and manager David Singleton, diary entries from Robert Fripp and a great insightful piece 'Touring in the time of Covid, also from Singleton.

Pre-order Music Is Our Friend (Live in Washington and Albany, 2021).

(Image credit: DGM)

King Crimson: Music Is Our Friend

CD One

1. Introductory Soundscape

2. The Hell Hounds Of Krim

3. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part I

4. Pictures Of A City

5. The Court Of The Crimson King

6. Red

7. Tony Cadenza Deals It Slitheryacious-To-The-Max

8. Neurotica

9. One More Red Nightmare

10. Indiscipline



CD Two

1. Epitaph

2. Radical Action II

3. Level Five

4. Starless

5. 21st Century Schizoid Man

6. Tony Cadenza Serves It Piping Hot

7. Discipline

8. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part II

9. Islands